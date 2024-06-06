Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drink driving, threatening behaviour, theft, shoplifting from One Stop and speeding cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 23

LAURA ELIZABETH CHAMBERS, aged 35, of Nene Way, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48, prosecution costs £400, 10 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PHILLIP WRIGHT, aged 46, of Cranford Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a TV to the value of £299; fined £40, compensation of £199.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JOSHUA LAKE, aged 19, of HMP Peterborough, theft from a person, criminal damage, assault by beating; four weeks in prison, compensation of £1,031.99.

JURIJS STEPANOVS, aged 46, of Henry Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for three years,

WAYNE WILSON, aged 51, of Red Kite Drive, Northampton, drink driving; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £32, costs £85, disqualified for two years,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THOMAS ATKINSON, aged 24, of Laurel Cottage, Silverstone, drink driving, no insurance; 90 hours unpaid work, fined £415, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for two years,

KENNY WILLIAMS, aged 33, of Arrow Head Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle, criminal damage; fined £333, compensation of £100, surcharge £113, costs £85, 10 points,

COSTEL STOCIAN, aged 46, of Northcote Street, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months,

EVE WILLIAMS, aged 28, of The Causeway, Northampton, drink driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZAC IRVING, aged 25, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, while an employee stole items valued at approximately £554.92 from B&M Stores; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on May 24

ANDREW GRIFFIN, aged 31, of Stanley Road, Northampton, On May 1, 2024, stole washing products to the value of £37.50 from One Stop, on May 11 stole deodorants to the value of £141.65 from One Stop, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 15 weeks in prison, compensation: £179.15.

TENDAI DYIRAKUMUNDA, aged 39, of no fixed abode, entered closed premises in contravention of a closure order; fined £100, costs £85,

LEE SMITH, aged 42, of no fixed abode, breached criminal behaviour order; fined £80.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARIO BARBOSA, aged 57, of Stanley Road, Northampton, entered closed premises in contravention of a closure order; fined £120, costs £85,

NATHANIAL BRICKWOOD, aged 31, of Malcolm Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85,

JOHN BREWER, aged 31, of Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester, between October 24 and November 24, 2024, six counts of stealing alcohol, meat products and other items with a known total value of £200.80; community order, compensation of £258.10.

BRENDON JAMES KELLY, aged 25, of Forest Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAVID JOHN McMAHON, aged 49, c/o Overstone Road, Moulton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £50, costs £60.

JOHN WILLIAM GOODGER, aged 39, of Sotheby Rise, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

FREDERICK OOSTHUIZEN, aged 43, of Bridge Street, Brackley, drove without due care and attention, speeding; fined £768, surcharge £307, costs £90, six points.

CLAIRE ELEANOR SMITH, aged 45, of Moulton Lane, Boughton, failed to give information relating identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £666, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PHILIP ANTHONY TAYLOR, aged 59, of Abbotsbury Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £666, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

■ This case was heard on May 25

NATHAN IRONS, aged 33, of College Street, Northampton, breached a court order; seven days in prison; costs £189.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad