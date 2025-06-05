COURT ROUND-UP: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Brackley, Earls Barton and Crick sentenced

Local magistrates dealt with these cases involving a driver who caused serious injury, assault, attempted theft from a vehicle, shoplifting, possession of cannabis, drink driving…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 23

BRIAN GRANGE, aged 50, of Maidencastle, Northampton, four counts of theft from a shop — on or in January 13, 2025, stole six packs of steaks and six security cases to the value of £158.94 belonging to Co-op, on or in January 22 stole one box of various magazines to the value of £228 belonging to Co-op, on or in February 3 stole one box of 20 packs of bacon and three packs of chicken breasts to the value of £89.25 belonging to Co-op, on or in February 3 stole three packs of sizzling steaks, three packs of burgers, six packs of gammon steaks, two packs of steak, two packs of meatballs, one joint of pork, four security cases to the value of £173.45 belonging to Co-op, harassment — breached a restraining order by entering Maidencastle when prohibited from doing so, failed to surrender to custody; 10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £253.65.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEE ROBINS, aged 44, of Quatercroft, Northampton, going equipped for theft — not motor vehicle, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a folding pocket knife — in West Street, Northampton, interference with a motor vehicle; 22 weeks in prison, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

SEAN GETTY, aged 45, of Wrenbury Road, Northampton, drink driving — namely 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

ROBERT BECK, aged 44, of Sheffield Way, Earls Barton, drink driving — 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

RHYS MORIARTY, aged 32, of Kettering Road North, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole vapes, scratch cards and cigarettes to the value of £100 from A&D Mini Market, failed to comply with a community order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, compensation of £100, costs £170.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GARY SANDERS, aged 64, of Pomfret Road, Towcester, attempted theft from a motor vehicle, theft from a motor vehicle — stole a charging cable to the value of 410; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £410, costs £650.

JAMIE OWENS, aged 37, of no fixed abode, assault by beating of a man; fined £200, compensation of £100, costs £450.

KYLE MOUNTFORD, aged 26, of Desdemona Way, Brackley, used a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance; fined £200, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending, costs £400.

GARY EVANS, aged 33, of Nelson Close, Daventry, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress — words / writing; eight weeks in prison consecutive to all other terms being served, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on May 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DANIEL HAWTIN, aged 39, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, six counts of theft from a shop — on April 20, 2025, stole items to the value of £44 belonging to Co-op, on April 22 stole items to the value of £20 belonging to Co-op, on May 2 stole items to the value of £25.25 belonging to Co-op, on May 7 stole items to the value of £10 belonging to Co-op, on May 14 stole items to the value of £10, belonging to Co-op, on May 25 stole biscuits to an unknown value belonging to One Stop; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £109.50, surcharge £26.

DANIEL ALLEN, aged 33, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole six bottles of perfume to a value of £29.94 belonging to Bodycare; fined £50.

■ These cases were heard on May 27

JAROSLAW JABLONSKI, aged 44, of Fawsley Road, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; resisted police; fined £200, costs £85.

LIAM MORIARTY, aged 30, of no fixed abode, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £100, surcharge £40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANDREW PETTIT, aged 44, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, 14 counts of theft from a shop — on January 29, 2025, stole alcohol and chocolate to the value of £252 belonging to Co-op, on January 29 stole alcohol to the value of £56 belonging to Co-op, on January 30 stole alcohol to the value of £56 belonging to Co-op, on January 30 stole seven bottles of wine to the value of £56 belonging to Co-op, on February 13 stole alcohol to the value of £49 belonging to Co-op, on February 14 stole alcohol to the value of £70 belonging to Co-op, on February 15 stole alcohol to the value of £64 belonging to Co-op, on February 18 stole alcohol to the value of £61 belonging to Co-op, on February 23 stole alcohol to the value of £55 belonging to Co-op, on February 25 stole eight bottles of wine to the value of £70 belonging to Co-op, on March 11 stole alcohol to the value of £56 belonging to Co-op, on March 12 stole alcohol to the value of £40 belonging to Co-op, on March 14 stole several bottles of wine to the value of £50.90 belonging to Co-op, on March 15 stole alcohol to the value of £48.10 belonging to Co-op; community order with drug rehabilitation for 6 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £984, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.