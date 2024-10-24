Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These cases heard by local magistrates included criminal damage, drink driving, possession of drugs and driving an electric bike on the M1…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 10

VALENTIN PIRCA, aged 20, of Bitten Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 150 hours unpaid work; fined £100, prosecution costs £60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GEORGE UZOLINS, aged 23, of The Avenue, Middleton Cheney, possession of cocaine, criminal damage to a police van; fined £160, compensation of £165.75, surcharge to fund victim services £64, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

CONSTANTINOS MIHAI, aged 27, of Dell Crescent, Northampton, drink driving; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

LEE ROBERTS, aged 48, of Castle Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, costs £85.

ALEX BURDENIUC, aged 23, of Billing Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £85, six points.

■ These cases were heard on October 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NATHAN PATTON, aged 34, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, criminal damage; fine £40, costs £85.

IDOWU AINA, aged 45, of Meadowsweet Way, Wootton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, six points.

DAMIEN DWORCZYK, aged 45, of no fixed abode; breached a court order; 14 days in prison;

MATTHEW JOHN BOTT, aged 48, of Kingston Close, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £110, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TUDOREL ADRIAN NEACSU, aged 64, of Poole Street, Northampton, drove an electric bike on M1 otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, which was not authorised for use on that road; fined £214, surcharge £86, costs £110, six points.

AURELIE GISELE MABROUKA BAYLEY, aged 31, of Kempton Drive, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £403, surcharge £161, six points.

MICHAEL O’NEILL, aged 29, of Orchard Green, Northampton, speeding; fined £369. surcharge £148, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on October 12

GHULAM ABBASI, aged 34, of Sutton Street, Flore, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £116, surcharge £46.00, costs £85.00, 10 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAUL POYSER, aged 50, of Treetops, Northampton, on June 14, 2024, stole £25 worth of items from Co-op, on July 21 stole £25 worth of items, from Co-op, on July 23 stole £66.90 worth of items from Co-op, on July 28 stole £15 worth of items from Co-op, on August 12 stole £49.50 worth of items from Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison.

JEMMA DOUGLAS, aged 29, of Tenby Road, Northampton, possession of heroin; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00.

EDWARD BELBE, aged 26, of Bridge Street, Northampton, no insurance, two counts of using a vehicle with defective tyres, possession of a cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £1,166, surcharge £466.00, costs £85.00, six points.

EDWARD BELBE, aged 26, of Bridge Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.