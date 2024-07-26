Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cases heard by magistrates in Northampton included drink driving, assaults, threatening behaviour, theft from motor vehicles and shoplifting…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 3

STEVEN PAUL, aged 66, of Ashley Lane, Moulton, drink driving; fined £450, surcharge to fund victim services £180, prosecution costs £625, disqualified for 20 months.

CHELSEA PLUMNER, aged 29, of Stanley Way, Daventry, assault by beating, criminal damage; fined £100, compensation of £110, surcharge £40, costs £150.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

DARIUS-NICOLAE INCERT, aged 34, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £250, costs £85, disqualified for two months.

COLM HYLAND, aged 44, of Campbell Street, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle, possession of Pregabalin — a class C drug; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £150, costs £185.

PAUL OKO, aged 52, of The Fairoaks, Northampton, theft from a shop, theft, failed to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation £117.99.

NATHAN VICKERS, aged 25, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, stole meat, fruit juice and tomatoes, from Iceland, theft from a motor vehicle, five counts of fraud by false representation; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £2,924.74.

JAMES DAVID GILLETT, aged 52, of The Causeway, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for 35 days.

DUSAN SCHMIDT, aged 35, of Watling Street, Weedon, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £90, six points.

DUMITRU SULA, aged 18, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90, six points.

LEE ROBERT ROBINS, aged 43, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; 13 weeks in prison.

■ These cases were heard on July 4

MUSTAFA YASIR ALI, aged 21, of Camborne Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 12 weeks in prison.

MUNASHE GWENZI, aged 27, of Mayfly Road, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £100, compensation of £600, costs of £120.

VASILE-VANDAM DUMITRACHE, aged 27, of Cliftonville, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 22, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, obstructed / resisted police; community order, fined £40, surcharge £114, costs £40.

GREGORY TAYLOR, aged 43, of St John Close, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £807, surcharge £323, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DEAN INGRAM, aged 39, of no fixed abode, on June 17, 2024, jointly with Zoe Clifton stole various chocolate and laundry products to the value of £332.99 from Co-op, on June 11 stole a large amount of chocolate products of a value unknown from Co-op; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £166.50.

ZOE CLIFTON, aged 32, of Grafton Street, Northampton, jointly with Dean Ingram on June 17, 2024, stole laundry and chocolate products, to the value of £332.99, belonging to Co-op, committed an offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence; 19 weeks in prison, compensation of £166.50.

SERGIU DONEA, aged 36, of West Priors Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs of £85, disqualified for 18 months.

GABRIEL FERARO, aged 21, of no fixed abode, stole 14 earphones and two protein powders tubs of a value of £279 from B&M; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs: £85.

CHASE TALBOT, aged 36, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle, theft from a meter / automatic machine; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £160.80, costs of £85.

MARLEY OTUNNU, aged 22, of The Pound, Syresham, drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LEE SMART, aged 37, of St Giles Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £85, six points.

BENJAMIN JAMES SMITH, aged 34, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £521.

■ These cases were heard on July 5

KANE BRANDON LEE KIRKBY, aged 26, of no fixed abode, possession of cocaine, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, surcharge £154, costs £145.

DEMI DARBY, aged 29, of no fixed abode, assault by beating; 17 weeks in prison, costs £85.

ALEKSANDRS BUTJANKO, aged 54, of no fixed abode, stole wine and beer to the value of £32 from Co-op; fined £80, compensation of £8, costs of £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.