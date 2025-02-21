COURT ROUND-UP: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Moulton, Kislingbury, Weedon sentenced

These 43 cases involving assaults on police, shoplifting, possession of drugs and driving offences were dealt with by magistrates in Northampton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 27

ANDREW THOMSON, aged 59, of Newington Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer by beating; fined £216, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services £86, prosecution costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 28

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MARK FORWARD, aged 40, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, stole groceries and laundry supplies to the value of £25 from Co-op, stole groceries and confectionary to the value of £40 from Co-op, stole groceries to the value of £15 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £80, surcharge £26, costs £85,

KRYSTAL EDWARDS, aged 35, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, stole food and drink to the value of £36.75 from Co-op, three counts of criminal damage, assault by beating, possession of crack cocaine, failed to surrender to custody; 22 weeks in prison, compensation of £236.75.

MAREK PACHOREK, aged 54, of Queens Road, Daventry, drink driving — 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, used a vehicle without a valid MoT; fined £676, surcharge £270, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

CONSTANTIN ECHIN, aged 37, of Welton Lane, Daventry, alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — held an expired licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £1,633, surcharge £653, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months,

ALFIE WALKER, aged 19, of Regent Street, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by reinstalling and using Snapchat without prior authorisation; fined £200, costs £85.

PETER BULLOCK, aged 29, of The Headlands, Northampton, possessed a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid / gas / electrical incapacitation device / thing — mace, possession of psilocin — a class A controlled drug; possession of cannabis; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £85.

DAMIAN RAMION, aged 33, of The Approach, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle — 79mg microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £519, surcharge £208, costs £650, disqualified for five months.

MATTHEW WALLINGER, aged 38, of Grafton Street, Northampton, stole alcohol, meat and bread to the value of £54.25 from Co-op, stole alcohol and washing pods of a value unknown from One Stop, stole alcohol and washing machine pods of a value unknown from One Stop, stole washing detergent to the value of £43 from Co-op, stole meat and cheese to the value of £43.70 from Co-op, stole alcohol and a meal deal to the value of £16 from Co-op, stole several items to the value of £52.25 from One Stop, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months,100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £310.20, costs £85.

JOEL DAVIS, aged 31, of Friary Close, Daventry, criminal damage, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing, harassment by breach of a restraining order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, alcohol treatment for six months, compensation of £600,

KENNY WILLIAMS, aged 34, of Arrow Head Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

LUKE CURTIS MEREDITH, aged 27, of Evesham Court, Northampton, drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £60, surcharge £24, costs £300;

GEORGE GABRIEL ABRANI, aged 38, of Ashley Way, Northampton, drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90,

NORBERT TUDOR BEDE, aged 29, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, rode in the front seat of a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £61, surcharge £24, costs £90,

JONATHAN BENJAMIN BOSTOCK, aged 37, of Nene Side Close, Badby, speeding — 51mph exceeding the legal limit of 30mph, fined £519, surcharge £207, costs £90, six points.

ANTHONY ARTHUR BROADBELT, aged 42, of Ashby Court, Moulton, speeding — 63mph on on A4500, Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

TADIWA ANNA CHIGONA, aged 23, of Whiteheart Close, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

TEJAY COOK, aged 28, of Trevor Crescent, Northampton, used a motorcycle with no MoT, used a motorcycle which was not fitted with a front offside indicator lamp, used a motorcycle which was not fitted with a horn; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90,

EROTIIDA DIACONU, aged 38, of Wake Way, Grange Park, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

THOMAS GENARO GAROFALO, aged 36, of Broadway East, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Towcester Road while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £90, six points.

ABDULQUDDUS GBADAMOSI, aged 35, of Berrywood Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, no insurance; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £90, six points.

JORDAN JAMES HAMER, aged 29, of Weedon Road, Dodford, speeding — 80mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £313, surcharge £125, costs £90, six points.

EWAN PATRICK HORTON, aged 18, of South Street, Weedon, speeding — 50mph on A5 Watling Street, Weedon Bec, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, five points.

DAVID STELIAN ION, aged 36, of Hernhill Court, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LUCY ANNA JENKINS, aged 45, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, driver failed to comply with a red light traffic signal on Wellingborough Road, Northampton; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

HEMANTH KUMAR CHOWDARY MANLLELA, aged 23, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR MEREACRE, aged 22, of Harrier Park, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance, used a vehicle when the percentage of transmission of light through front nearside and offside windows was 42 percent — less than the 70 per cent required; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £90, six points.

ADRIAN MUSTATA, aged 42, of Dunster Street, Northampton, speeding — 62mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

WAYNE NIXON, aged 58, of King Style Close, Crick, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DANIEL ANTWI OSEI, aged 41, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — learner driver’s passenger had not held a full UK licence for three years and was not permitted to supervise, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £90, six points.

CLINTON ABIDEMI OSOBA-GEORGE, aged 28, of Parkside, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £90, six points.

BENJAMIN STEVEN PAUL, aged 31, of Ashley Lane, Moulton, speeding — 49mph on A5076 Mereway, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, three points.

RYAN LEWIS POUNDS, aged 34, of Mill Lane, Kislingbury, drove on A45, Northampton, while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

VALENTIN IULIAN RADU, aged 35, of Ringway, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

RAHUL RAHUL, aged 20, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised non-licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £90, six points.

MIHAI REGUS, aged 29, of Tonmead Road, Northampton, speeding — 45mph on Bants Lane, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph. fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

STEFANIA ARABELA SILAGHI, aged 23, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, drove a vehicle while not wearing a seat belt; fined £53, surcharge £21, costs £90.

DAVID CHARLES SMITH, aged 49, of Towcester Road, Northampton, speeding — 46mph on A5076 Mereway exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

LUCY STEEL, aged 39, of Furnace Lane, Nether Heyford, speeding — 36mph on A45 High Street, Weedon, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £66, surcharge £26, costs £90, three points.

TICU TOADER, aged 27, of Pembroke Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

IVAN TONEY, aged 54, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, used a vehicle when no MoT in force; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

JONATHAN DAVID WHITE, aged 47, of Brad Street, Northampton, speeding — 76mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £90, six points.

BARRY WEST, aged 48, of Watermeadow Drive, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order; fined £266, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.