Cases involving assaults, racist behaviour, shoplifting and theft of an electric bike have been dealt with by local magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 6

VICTOR AMBROSI, aged 30, of Balfour Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £576, surcharge to fund victim services £230, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

MARK CHAMBERS, aged 36, of Wallbeck Close, Northampton, assault by beating, stole a bottle of wine, to the value of £13.25 belonging to BP Stores; fined £240, compensation: £63.25. costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

STUART McNEILL, aged 60, of Grasscroft, Long Buckby, racially aggravated use of harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour with intent to cause alarm or distress; community order, compensation of £150, surcharge £114, costs £100.

STEFFAN STRATFORD, aged 45, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, three counts of stealing goods of a total value of £90.90 from a Co-op store between April 28 and June 5, 2024; fined: £240, compensation of £52.10, costs £85.

MARTIN PRIOR, aged 35, of Crestline Court, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; community order, fined £145, costs £550.

■ These cases were heard on June 7

KANE KIRKBY, aged 26, of no fixed abode, stole an electric bike to the value of £2,000, harassment without violence, 10 counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, two-year court order not to enter Derngate, Hazelwood Rd, Castillian Street, Albion, Scholars Court , Northampton, nor to go to Northampton Bus Station, Greyfriars, Northampton or any bus stop on Drapery, fined £50, compensation of £2,000.

DAVID McCARTHY, aged 26, of Ashtree Way, Northampton, drove while disqualified, obstructed/resisted police; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £144, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

ANDREI COSTIN, aged 21, of Keeble Close, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months

VALENTIN BALAN, aged 27, of Brockwood Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £553, surcharge £221, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DYLAN CHEFACK ENDELEY, aged 19, of Victoria Gardens, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RICHARD JON STEWART MOORE, aged 58, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £768, surcharge £307, costs £90, six points.

