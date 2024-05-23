Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Assaults on police, harassment, receiving stolen goods, shoplifting from Tesco, Primark, Home Bargains and B&M cases dealt with

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 8

JOHN SHAW, aged 40, of Robert Street, Northampton, stole two cans of beer of a value unknown from St Andrews Off Licence, stole protein powder to the value of £80.97 from Home Bargains, stole wraps and cans of Red Bull to the value of £9.70 form Tesco, stole sandwiches to the value of £7.50 from Tesco, fail to surrender to custody; 35 days in prison, compensation of £27.20, prosecution costs £170.

KIMBERLY HUTCHINGS, aged 29, of Golding Close, Daventry, assault by beating of a police officer, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause harassment / alarm / distress; four weeks in prison, fined £40, compensation of £100.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

BRIAN GRANGE, aged 49, of Maidencastle, Northampton, stole meat and chilled products to the value of £220 from the Co-op; fined £40, compensation of £220.

MICHAEL BURGESS, aged 47, HMP Hewell, assault by beating of a police officer, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing, two counts of using threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, criminal damage; 14 days in prison, fined £240, compensation of £200, surcharge £154, costs £85.

ANDREW THOMAS, aged 47, of Parkfield Road, Long Buckby, harassment without violence; ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £625.

YOUSUF IBRAHIM, aged 22, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £625, six points.

NATHAN WINDSOR, aged 23, of Exeter Close, Daventry, drove with no insurance; fined £414, surcharge £166, costs £135, disqualified for 14 days.

FIDELIS WOPARA, aged 30, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, speeding on December 6, 2023; fined £169, three points.

FIDELIS WOPARA, aged 30, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, speeding on September 9, 2023, fined £169, surcharge £135, costs £90, three points.

■ These cases were heard on May 9

DIPENDRA SHAH, aged 30, of Talbot Road, Northampton, stole clothes of a value of £85 from Primark; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85.

SUJATA SHAH, aged 26, of Talbot Road, Northampton, stole clothes of a value of £85 from Primark; fined £346, surcharge £138.

EMMA BURRINGTON, aged 42, of Douglas Road, Brickhill, assault by beating, stole alcohol to the value of approximately £50 from B&M Northampton; fined £240, surcharge £48, costs £85.

TERESA DONEGAN, aged 63, of Grafton Street, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DAVID JONES, aged 53, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £768, surcharge £307, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

BRUNO AUDIAJ, aged 26,of Palmerston Road, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police; fined £69, surcharge £28, costs £85.

ZANDILE MTENGWA, aged 33, of High Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £553, surcharge £221, costs £85, six points.

ALEXANDRU IORDANOV, aged 40, of St David’s Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £400, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

MARIO BARBOSA, aged 57, of no fixed abode, entered closed premises in contravention of a court order; fined £46, costs £85.

KAMAL STEPHENSON, aged 31, of Semilong Road, Northampton, receiving stolen goods; fined £120, compensation of £200, costs £85.

VASILE OBREJA, aged 30, of Quernstone Lane, Northampton, drink driving, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.