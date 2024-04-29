Assaults, fare dodging, shoplifting from Asda, B&M, TK Maxx cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 15

KERRY BROWN, aged 41, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, stole two bottles of wine to the value of £15.98 from Londis; fined £40, surcharge £65, costs £85.

MARSHALL TAYLOR, aged 21, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ROBERT COX, aged 31, of Sandhills Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £1,152, surcharge £461, costs £85, .disqualified for 14 months

ANDREI-ALEXANDRU CALIN, aged 27, of Rydal Mount, Northampton, stole clothing to a value of £342.90 from TK Maxx, possession of cannabis; fined £532, surcharge £213, costs £85.

NEIL ROGERS, aged 48, of Norris Mews, Long Buckby, stole four bottles of wine to the value of £118 from M&S BP; fined £80, compensation of £118, surcharge £32, costs £85.

AARON KIELY, aged 30, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

BRADLEY WARD, aged 23, of Turners Gardens, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

KWASI ADDAE, aged 25, of Kingsley Road, Northampton, drug driving; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ETHAN JACK VARNEY, aged 19, of Harmans Way, Weedon, defective tyre; fined £80, surcharge £32, three points.

ESTHER SOMADE, aged 29, of Wellington Street, Northampton, travelled on a train without a ticket; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £6.70, surcharge £26.

■ These cases were heard on April 16

SEAN HUBBORT, aged 22, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; community order, compensation of £50, costs £85.

JOSHUA SPICK, aged 18, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85 six points.

VALERICA FLOREA, aged 37, of Southampton Road, Northampton, stole items to the value of £228.73 from Asda; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.

SHARON McCAHILL, aged 44, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drink driving; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £320, disqualified for 36 months.

JORDAN CHISHOLM, aged 29, of HMP Birmingham, possession of cannabis; fined £50.

PAVEN DEVJEE, aged 20, of no fixed abode; possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £126.

LEE DOMINIC EDWARDS, aged 27, of Greville Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ION ANGHEL FULGA, aged 31, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for nine months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on April 17

AVINASH GOWREESUNKUR, aged 46, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £169, surcharge £68, costs £85.

PATRICK CONNORS, aged 29, of Celeborn Place, Northampton, failed to comply with a serious crime prevention order, failed to surrender to custody; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £40, surcharge £154, costs £620.

ELLIOT WOOLF, aged 22, of Birch Barn Way, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £58, surcharge £23, costs £85.

NATHAN FRANCIS-HECTOR, aged 31, of Byfield Road, Northampton, driver of a vehicle involved in a road accident fail to report that accident; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £110, five points.

THOMAS GRAINGER, aged 25, of School Close, Yelvertoft, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for 56 days.

NATHAN MARSH, aged 48, of The Spinney, Grange Park, Use a motor vehicle when number of passengers / manner carried likely to cause danger; fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.

DAVID ALAN FREDERICK JENKINS, aged 49, of Tyes Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £816, surcharge £326, costs £90, six points.

DAVID TARBUCK, aged 52, of Spinney Hill, Daventry, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £85, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.