Assault, threatening behaviour, drink driving, theft, shoplifting from HMV cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 16

TYLER TESTRO, aged 32, of Ickworth Close, Daventry, possession of class A drug methylamphetamine; assault by beating, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

NAOMI BAILEY, aged 41, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, compensation of £100, costs £120.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

McKENZIE TAYLOR, aged 33, of Billing Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a nurse and Northampton General Hospital, failed to surrender to custody; 13 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

GHEORGHE LEVINTI, aged 31, of Queens Road, Northampton, theft; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £655. surcharge £114, costs £620.

DAVID FROST, aged 77, of Barby Lane, Barby, failed to comply with notification requirements as a registered sex offender, failed to surrender to custody; fined £183, costs £85.

HARSHITH VISHWANATHA, aged 25, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

JINYAN TENG, aged 43, of Helmdon Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

TOM LONG, aged 19, of Fern Court, Brackley, drink driving, drove otherwise in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £360, surcharge £144, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ALEKSANDRS BUTJANKO, aged 54, of Fern Court, Brackley, stole DVDs to the value of £39.46 from HMV; conditionally discharged for 12 months.

GAVRILITA IURIE, aged 29, of Dore Close, Northampton, drink driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

MUBASHIR FAROOQ, aged 37, of St Johns Street, Northampton, drink driving; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85., disqualified for 40 months

TAULANT HAZIZAJ, aged 46, of Wheatfield Road, Northampton, act of outraging public decency; fined £461, costs £85.

ALAN DAY, aged 36, of Park Drive, Northampton, harassment by breach of a court order, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £60.

JOHN SABROCHE, aged 18, of Mortons Bush, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50, costs £85.

BRYAN HARRISON, aged 37, of Grafton Street, Northampton, assault by beating; fined £176, compensation of £100, surcharge £70, costs £250.

ANTONIO GIRON, aged 47, of Thorn Hill, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; fined £623, compensation of £100, surcharge £249, costs £250.

DYLAN McEWAN, aged 29, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, aggravated vehicle taking; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £750.

CHARLIE HEBSON, aged 23, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85.

DYLAN LEE CLARKE, aged 25, c/o Candleford, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 80 hours unpaid work, fined £100, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on May 17

DENIS YURUKOV, aged 27, of St Edmunds Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £450, disqualified for 18 months.

LEE SMITH, aged 42, of no fixed abode, breached criminal behaviour order by being found in St Giles Street, Northampton; community order,

CHRISTOPHER DUKE, aged 37, of Candace Court, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a baseball bat and a broken glass bottle, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; 23 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 39, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs £60.

STEVEN RAYMOND MATHEW HARRIS, aged 46, of Spratton Road, Brixworth, speeding; fined £923, surcharge £369, costs £90, disqualified for 30 days.

GORDON MILNER, aged 60, of Draughton Road, Maidwell, speeding, fined £288, surcharge £115, costs £90, disqualified for 30 days.

LASZLO-OVIDIU SZEKELY, aged 21, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, drove with no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, six points.

AMAR TARIQ, aged 36, of Croughton Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £90, six points.

JONATHAN WILLIAM WARD, aged 53, of Mayfly Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £208, surcharge £83, costs £90, three points.

SANIA MAQSOOD, aged 34, of Glebeland Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £32, costs £90, six points.

AARON KENNETH MERIVALE, aged 46, of Semilong Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SACHA TINOTENDA MUREWA, aged 25, of Malcolm Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £384, surcharge £154, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MUNYARADZI MUSHAURIPO, aged 46, of Harefield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £138. surcharge £55, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on May 18

DEON DEGROOT, aged 24, of no fixed abode, seven counts of stealing items to a total value of £339.35 from the Co-op between March 2 and May 13, 2024, possession of cannabis, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £339.35.

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 54, of 37 Holly Road, Northampton, breached criminal behaviour order by being intoxicated in a public place; 12 weeks in prison, costs £85.

SHANE REGAN, aged 39, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

