COURT ROUND-UP: Northampton offenders handed fines, unpaid work, driving bans and penalty points

Local magistrates dealt with these cases involving a motorist who used a fake licence, stalking, possession of drugs and a drink-driver caught nearly four times over the limit…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 13

IONUT BANU, aged 34, of Harksome Hill, Northampton, stole a motor vehicle of a value £11,978.10 belonging to Advantage Finance Ltd; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £11,978.10, surcharge to fund victim services £154, prosecution costs £85.

ROGER KITCHING, aged 45, of Corbieres Close, Northampton, resisted a police officer; fined £500, compensation of £100, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

SERYHIO GJINAJ, aged 27, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £338, costs £85.

TUMISANG TSHEKIO, aged 30, of Holly Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of motor vehicle — 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, 10 points.

PAUL PATERSON, aged 36, of Hunsbarrow Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ALKET GJOJDESHI, aged 40, of no fixed abode, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, used a vehicle without a valid MoT, possession of a document closely resembling a counterpart of a licence to drive with intent to deceive, failed to stop a vehicle when required by a police officer in uniform, failed to provide specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; fined £120, community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 24 months.

MARC HALL, aged 40, of Kinross Close, Northampton, drug driving; fined £392, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

WACLAW ZDZISLAW MASNICA, aged 66, of Northcote Street, Northampton, speeding — 71mph on A4500 Weedon Road, nr Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50mph; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £650, four points.

■ These cases were heard on March 14

NATHAN PATTON, aged 34, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, breached a court order by persistently phoning, sending messages and having prolonged face-to-face contact with a person which you were prohibited from doing; community order with electronic monitoring of whereabouts for six months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

MARTIN MacMAHON, aged 47, of Wrenbury Road, Northampton, three counts of stalking without fear / alarm / distress by repeatedly sending unwanted messages and turning up at an address multiple times without permission over the course of three weeks; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

IAN MARKS, aged 48, of Great Meadow, Northampton, fraud by making a false representation, theft of a bank card; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £160, surcharge £114, costs £200.

MICHAEL GAVIN, aged 33, of Harborough Road, Great Oxendon, drink driving — 134 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

GRAHAM McVEIGH, aged 52, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, criminal damage to a glass door to the value of £746.40 belonging to BP; fined £173, compensation of £746.40, surcharge £69, costs £85.

