COURT ROUND-UP: Northampton magistrates decide fate of XL Bully after owner charged with possession of a fighting dog

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 1

LOGAN BARTLAM, aged 26, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Cowley Road, Daventry, failed to surrender to custody; fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services £16. prosecution costs £85.

SARAH ROBINSON, aged 55, of Willow Grove, Old Stratford, drink driving — 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 13 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

YASIN HUSSEIN, aged 27, of Horsemoor Square, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

LEE WALLACE, aged 48, of Farthinghoe Road, Middleton Cheney, two counts of drug driving, possession of a Class B drug of Class B — a quantity of ketamine; community order with England / Wales hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

TAMAS ALEKSZA, aged 23, of Howard Close, Daventry, two counts of drug driving; fined £250, costs £85, disqualified for 38 months.

TROY HOGG, aged 25. of Nethermead Court, Northampton, harassment by breach of a restraining order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, curfew with electronic monitoring for six months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

ARTEM KOLOSOVS, aged 26, of Byfield Road, Northampton, obstructed police; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £400.

LEAH WEBSTER, aged 23, of Rounding Lane, Northampton, possess / have custody of a fighting dog, namely an XL Bully; contingent destruction order for dog unless exemption certificate is obtained within two months, fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85..

MICHAEL EDWARDS, aged 75, of Charwelton Road, Badby, drink driving — 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £228, surcharge £91, costs £450, disqualified for 13 months.

RUPERT CHAMBERS, aged 60, of Grendon Walk, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £3,000, surcharge £1,200, costs £85, six points.

MICHAEL JOHN BURTON, aged 62, of Gordon Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £620, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on April 2

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 31, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, ten counts of theft from a shop — on February 22, 2025, stole meat items to the value of £50 from Tesco, on February 24 stole wine to the value of £96 from Co-op, on March stole laundry items to the value of £30 from Tesco, on March 7 stole confectionary items to the value of £51.75 from Tesco, on March 16 stole laundry products to the value of £101.90 from BP Connect, on March 24 stole items to the value of £47.85 from Co-op, on March 25 stole meat items £94 from Co-op, on March 26 stole confectionary items to the value of £132 from Tesco, on March 27 stole food items to the value of £200 from BP Connect, on March 31 stole items of a value of £38.50 from Food Warehouse; 30 weeks in prison, compensation of £842.

JASON WHALLEY, aged 53, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole Olay active beauty fluid, Olay total effects moisturisers, L'Oréal age perfect le duo to the value of £192.89 from Superdrug; four weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £192.89, costs £85

LEE DODD, aged 51, of High Street, Braunston, criminal damage to a wall, wine glass and barbecue sauce bottle to a value of unknown; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ANDREI CHIRIAC, aged 22, of St Andrews Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised expired provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without insurance, drove while using a handheld mobile phone / device; fined £829, surcharge £332, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GRAHAM WARD, aged 59, of Ecton Lane, Sywell, drug driving; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MARIE KNIGHT, aged 60, of Westlea Road, Sywell, drove without due care and attention on Cliftonville Road, Northampton, — failed to give way at a set of filter traffic lights and collided with an oncoming car, causing damage to both vehicles and slight injury to the driver of the other vehicle; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £130, five points.

NATALIA PEREU, aged 48, of Towcester Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, driver failed to comply with a red light traffic signal on Towcester Road; fined £379, surcharge £152, costs £85, three points.

LEDJON HATIA, aged 18, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £100, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RESUL BAKALLI, aged 29, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £537, surcharge £215, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MURPHY ASANTE BOATENG, aged 25, of St Georges Avenue, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.