■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 17

IESHA BROWN, aged 43, of Aynhoe Road, Northampton, used a television set without a licence; fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services £16, prosecution costs £120.

AHMEDSABIR ABUBAKAR, aged 26, of Bristle Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath when required to do so, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

DALE COLLINS, aged 34, of Golding Crescent, Earls Barton, criminal damage to property valued at £660; fined £107, compensation of £660, costs £85.

ANGELA BATEMAN, aged 36, of Cherry Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32.

FLORIN FERESTEANU, aged 47, of Euston Road, Northampton, drink driving — 247 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80 milligrams of blood; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

ADRIATIK BAHO, aged 47, of Trinity Avenue, Northampton, drove without due care and attention on Abington Park Avenue, Northampton — contravened a red light traffic signal crashing into another vehicle, fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £500, six points.

■ This case was heard on January 18

ALEXANDER BARRETT, aged 25, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly in New Street, Daventry; fined £44, surcharge £18, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 20

LEE SMITH, aged 42, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole alcohol to the value of £18.24 from Simply Mart, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order by being drunk within a public place in Northamptonshire which you were prohibited from doing; 14 weeks in prison.

HUGO CALADO, aged 44, of Campbell Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole a small bottle of Jack Daniels to the value of £3 from Lorne Road Mini Market, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £120, compensation of £50, surcharge £48, costs £325.

ROBERT REGAN, aged 34, of Holyrood Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole cans of Stella Artois lager of a value unknown from Co-op, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £120, compensation of £48, surcharge £48, costs £85.

PETER FORTUNE, aged 40, of Sewall Highway, Coventry, On September 7, 2023 caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving on St James Mill Road, Northampton; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on January 21

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 40, of Melbourne Park, Northampton, with intent to cause shop staff harassment, alarm or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm or distress, theft from a shop — on 3 December 2024 stole alcohol to the value of £9 from Co-op, Barry Road, on 8 December 2024 stole alcohol to the value of £9 from Co-op, Barry Road, on 7 January 2025 stole alcohol to the value of £10 from Co-op, Barry Road, on 19 January 2025 stole multiple items of a value unknown belonging to Tesco, attempted theft from shop; 21 weeks in prison, compensation of £28.

DARREN CARTER, aged 47, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

TAMMY CARR, aged 39, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole make-up sets, hampers and body spray mist to the value of £28.97 from Body Care, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; community order.

