COURT ROUND-UP: 23 cases involving offenders from in and around Northampton

Local magistrates dealt with these offenders guilty of assaults, drink driving, possession of drugs, threatening behaviour, shoplifting from Boots and Co-op, using a TV without a licence and more…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 5

JASON MORRISON, aged 20, of Somerset Drive, Northampton, drove whilst disqualified, used a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance; ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, prosecution costs £85, disqualified from driving for eight months.

KEVIN LOWE, aged 72, of Byfield Road, Woodford Halse, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; fined £333, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

SHARELLE SMITH, aged 38, of Willow Lane, Northampton, assaulted a woman by beating; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £50, costs £85.

VALERIU JOSAN, aged 29, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, drink driving — 42 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £950, surcharge to fund victim services £380, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

BOGDAN-IONEL HOCICA, aged 33, of Latymer Court, Northampton, drink driving — 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

GRAHAM GIBBS aged 64, of Duke Street, Northampton, drink driving — 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

JAMES SHELTON, aged 34, of Hervey Street, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; fined £120, costs £85.

ALEXANDRU COJOCARU, aged 38, of Elmington Road, Northampton, drink driving — 48 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

BALAPU MENDIS, aged 38, of Mill Meadow, Northampton, drink driving — 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

REAVE NELSON, aged 44, of no fixed abode, three counts of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress — made serious threats to stab and cut store staff at TK Maxx, Northampton; 15 weeks in prison, compensation of £300, costs £400.

■ These cases were heard on June 6

KAYNE DEMPSTER, aged 30, of Forest Road, Hartwell, drove while disqualified, drug driving, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 300 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 48 months.

JASON DART, aged 33, of Billing Road, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a class B drug — cannabis; community order with alcohol treatment for six months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

GREGORY HALCROW, aged 38, of no fixed abode, resisted police, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80.

JEFFERY DILKES, aged 41, of Aynho Walk, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, failed to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £75, surcharge £114, costs £85.

CONNOR-JAMES RICHINGS, aged 32, of HMP Highpoint, two counts of theft from a shop — stole items to the value of £1273.36 belonging to Boots, stole items to the value of £30.50 belonging to Co-op; 26 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,303.86.

JOSHUA STREETON, aged 25, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, attempted theft of motor vehicle; attempted theft of a motor vehicle; 18 weeks in prison, compensation of £150, costs £85.

JAMIE BROOKE, aged 19, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, attempted theft of a motor vehicle; community order with 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, surcharge £114, costs £85. .

TATENDA JIRRIE, aged 45, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole alcohol to the value of £119.50 belonging to Marks and Spencer; conditionally discharged for 12 months. compensation of £119.50.

GREGORY HALCROW, aged 37, of no fixed abode, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, costs £85.

JASON WHALLEY, aged 43, of Greenfield Avenue, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £120, costs £30.

CHRISTOPHER BARLOW, aged 46, of Higgins Square, Northampton, common assault of a police officer, three counts of assaulting a woman by beating, assault by beating of a police officer, failed to surrender to custody; fined £1,470, compensation of £250.

SAMANTHA LANGLEY, aged 30, of Edgcote End, Northampton, common assault against a man; community order with requirement to abstain from consuming any alcohol for 60 days, compensation of £100, costs £200.

LAURA HANCOCK, aged 42, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, used a television set without a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £205.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.