COURT ROUND-UP: 20 offenders from Northampton and Daventry sentenced by magistrates

These cases dealt with by local magistrates included breaching a sexual risk order, possession of cannabis, stealing wine from Sainsbury’s and food from Co-op, and driving through a red light at a pedestrian crossing…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 9

ABDUL KHALIQUE, aged 49, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, drug driving; fined £230, surcharge to fund victim services £92, prosecution costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAMES JEATER, aged 40, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole six small bottles of wine to the value of £17.75 belonging to Sainsbury’s; criminal behaviour order for five years.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

MAO CHEN, aged 41, of River View, Northampton, breached a sexual risk order by having a child in your presence while their parent or guardian had no knowledge of the sexual risk order; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JOSHUA STREETON, aged 25, of Argyle Street, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £200, costs £85.

SIMON LOVELL, aged 37, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £650.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAMION SAFFREY, aged 44, of Rillwood Court, Northampton, drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

MARC HALL, aged 41, of Kinross Close, Northampton, drug driving; fined £480, costs £85, disqualified for 52 months.

NICHOLAS BLENCO, aged 54, of Vicar Lane, Daventry, drove a vehicle without reasonable consideration to other users — failed to stop for a red traffic signal, preventing the safe crossing of the road for two pedestrians; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £85, four points.

■ These cases were heard on May 10

JACK HILLYARD, aged 26, of Samian Grove, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, arrested by a constable for being likely to break bail conditions; fined £415, compensation of £50, surcharge £166, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on May 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEAN COLEMAN, aged 58, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on March 17, 2025, stole food items and a shopping basket to the value of £49.90 belonging to Co-op, on April 7 stole food items and a shopping basket to the value of £46.90 belonging to Co-op; fined £50, compensation of £146.80, costs £85.

PHILIP HOLOD, aged 41, of Deal Street, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole goods to the value of £4 belonging to Co-op, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £4. costs £85.

PETER BADHAREE, aged 36, of Kettering Road North, Northampton, criminal damage to a marked police car door handle, drunk and disorderly in Kettering Road, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £280, compensation of £100, costs £85.

FIN SHIELDS, aged 22, of Warren Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; community order with alcohol treatment for three months, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CALLUM BUSSEY, aged 25, of Derbyshire Drive, Northampton, drunk and disorderly at the Sunnyside public house; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £85.

LEWIS WEBSTER, aged 34, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, breached a non-molestation order by attending an address in Woodford Halse when prohibited from doing so; fined £80, costs £85,

DORU PREDA, aged 33, of London Road, Northampton, drug driving; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

NICK HEYGATE, aged 44, of Ivens Lane, Litchborough, speeding — exceeding 70 mph on A14, Bythorn, Cambridgeshire; fined £359, surcharge £144, costs £85, three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UMIT BILGIN, aged 45, of Louise Road, Northampton, being the occupier of a domestic property in Duke Street, Northampton, failed to take all measures available to secure that a transfer of household waste was to a person for authorised transport purposes; fined £2,000, surcharge £800, costs £3,500.

NICOLAS HEYGATE, aged 44, of Ivens Lane, Litchborough, speeding — 41mph on Banbury Lane, Northampton, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £718, surcharge £287, four points.

KAISHA ALISON CARMODY, aged 30, of Bradby Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment; 25 weeks in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.