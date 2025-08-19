COURT ROUND-UP: 19 offenders Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, Brixworth, Earls Barton sentenced by magistrates

Local magistrates dealt with this cases involving theft of a charity box from WH Smith, drink driving, handling stolen goods, threatening behaviour, and possession of drugs…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 31

KY-MANI GORDON, aged 24, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, drug driving on Wellingborough Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48, prosecution costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months,

MAURICE HOGG, aged 41, of Tyes Court, Northampton, drug driving on Derngate, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

Northampton Masgistrates' Court

JAMIE HAMILL, aged 34, of Swale Drive, Northampton, drink driving on Castle Way, Wellingborough — 113 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

ANNE BOSWELL, aged 39, of no fixed abode, six counts of theft from a shop — on May 18, 2025, stole alcohol and meat to the value of £300 belonging to Marks & Spencer, on May 28 stole household items to the value of £303 belonging to One Stop, on June 2 stole household items to the value of £211 belonging to One Stop, on June 3 stole laundry products to the value of £100 belonging to One Stop, on June 4 stole laundry products to the value of £88 belonging to One Stop, on June 8 stole household items of a value unknown belonging to One Stop; community order with drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, compensation of £300, costs £85.

ALEX HUNT, aged 22, of Stannard Way, Brixworth, drink driving on Newport Pagnell Road — 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit, drove without due care and attention; fined £930, surcharge £372, costs £85, disqualification for 20 months.

PAUL RAYSON, aged 61, of Bridge Street, Northampton, drink driving on an e-bike on Abington Street — 59 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg. drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £200, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ANASTASIA ROSE, aged 22. of Danefield Road, Northampton, drink driving on Tollgate Way, Northampton — 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £207, surcharge £83, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

TYLER JONES, aged 20, of Manor Road, Earls Barton, drove without due care and attention on Mears Ashby Road, Earls Barton. drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to stop a vehicle when required by a police officer in uniform; fined £583, surcharge £233, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DARREN DEMPSTER, aged 49, of Trinity Avenue, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Pavillion Drive, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; 26 weeks in prison, disqualified for 89 months.

JASON DAVID WHALLEY, aged 53, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment; 13 weeks in prison, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on August 1

PAUL BURKE, aged 47, of Sandringham Close, Northampton, handling stolen goods — bank cards; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £500.

RAMONA-ELENA SINDILA, aged 44, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, drink driving on Wellingborough Road, Northampton — 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £650. disqualified for 50 months.

DANIEL NUNN, aged 38, of Pell Court, Northampton, community order, two counts of drug driving on Lorne Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £120, surcharge £114, costs £85. disqualified for 28 months.

OWEN WELFORD, aged 26, of St George’s Street, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £150,

DARREN MORRISON, aged 53, of Ringway, Northampton, two counts of common assault of a police officer, failed to surrender to custody; fined £400, compensation of £50.

JAMIE POTTER, aged 38, of Swift Way, Brackley, wounded / inflicted grievous bodily harm without intent; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £9,340, surcharge £154, costs £85. .

JACK CHESNEY, aged 32, of Ashworth Street, Daventry, speeding — exceeding 30 mph on a restricted road; fined £176, surcharge £70, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

OWEN WELFORD, aged 26, of no fixed abode, two counts from theft from a shop — on March 12, 2025, stole quantity of chocolates, and charity box value unknown belonging to WH Smith, on March 24 stole quantity of chocolate bars to the value of £75.38 belonging to WH Smith, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £150,

■ This case was heard on August 2

WESLEY MUNYARADZI, aged 31, of Dover Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified on Enstone Court, Wellingborough, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to provide specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

