COURT ROUND-UP: 17 offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Roade and Boughton sentenced by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 4

JOHNY ROSARIO, aged 36, of Washington Street, Northampton, drink driving on Harborough Road, Northampton — 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, used a vehicle without third party insurance, speeding on Harborough Road, Northampton — exceeding 30mph; fined £858, surcharge to fund victim services £343, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

NKOSIKHONA RUWO, aged 24, of Keepers Close, Grange Park, driver failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, drove on Balfour Close, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

CHRISTABELL UBHI, aged 38, of Hartwell Road, Roade, two counts of failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver / rider of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £1,904, costs £650, 12 points — no disqualification due exceptional hardship.

■ This case was heard on July 5

LESLEY LOPES-TOMAS, aged 18, of Oliver Street, Northampton, drug driving on Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

■ These cases were heard on July 7

IONEL IOAN, aged 27, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drove a vehicle on South Street, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

MARK PRYOR, aged 32, of Home Farm Drive, Boughton, drink driving on Rushmills, Northampton, — 43 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £853, surcharge £341, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CHEMELIE NDENOJUO, aged 20, of Agnes Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Agnes Road, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

LORRAINE FARRELL, aged 39, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, drunk in charge of vehicle on Crow Lane, Northampton — 62 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, 10 points.

JOHN McMILLAN, aged 60, of Hemans Road, Daventry, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000, — front and rear windows and glass door panes belonging to Futures Housing; community order with alcohol abstinence for 90 days, compensation of £500.

DANNY QUIGLEY, aged 35, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

PAUL WINFARRAH, aged 50, of Midfield Court, Northampton, driver failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

MOHAMMED ALI, aged 25, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a kitchen knife — in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

SOPHIE HELM, aged 36, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a vehicle window; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £250.

JOSHUA WHITING, aged 31, of Eastern Avenue North, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated assault against a man occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; 30 weeks in prison, compensation of £100, costs £85.

BEN MOLES, aged 25, of Gauntlet Way, Southam, two counts of causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving on A422 Farthinghoe, community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

MARIUSZ KRYSZTOF PACHACZ, aged 43, of Chewton Close, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £196.

AZIZUR RAHMAN, aged 42, of Acorn Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to comply on an unpaid work session; fined £50, costs £190.

