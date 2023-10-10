Carrying offensive weapons, threatening behaviour, drink driving, shoplifting cases dealt with by magistrates

COURT NEWS: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Wootton, Bugbrooke
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 20
GAFUR MATA, aged 26, of St Georges Place, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, resisted police; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £162, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £300, disqualified for six months.
SEAN JESS, aged 26, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment with fear of violence, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, fined £25, surcharge £154, costs £85.
WAYNE ADAMS, aged 44, of Hermitage Way, Wootton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 14 months.
JASON DAVID WELLS, aged 52, of Agnes Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85.
HARVEY GENT, aged 20, of Rodney Close, Daventry, resisted police; fined £54, surcharge £22, costs £100.
ELAINE EAGLESTONE, aged 47, of Leafields, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, no Mot; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £100, disqualified for three months.
DYLAN LEE CLARKE, aged 25, c/o Candleford, Northampton, drink driving; community order with alcohol treatment requirement, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 21
DANIEL SPARHAM, aged 23, of Woodside Way, Northampton, carried two bladed sharp-pointed articles in public; community order, fined £320, surcharge £114, costs £85.
HARRY MAUND, aged 21, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 140 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,000.
COSTEL IORDACHE, aged 46, of Gordon Street, Northampton, drink driving; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 50 months.
CONNOR-JAMES RICHINGS, aged 30, of no fixed abode, stole items to the value of £51.65 from One Stop; compensation £51.65.
JOHN LUCK, aged 52, of Grange Road, Northampton, aggravated vehicle taking, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to stop after an accident, committed a further offence during a suspended sentence; 30 weeks in prison, disqualified for five years.
■ These cases were heard on September 22
MELANIE LEACH, aged 41, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, theft, criminal damage; used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; compensation of £460.
ANTHONY LOCKHART, aged 65, of Ickworth Close, Daventry, breached sexual harm prevention order by using incognito browsing on a mobile phone; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.
SIMON CAVE, aged 62, of The Square, Upton, breached court order by contacting Northamptonshire Police without reasonable excuse; six months in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.
KLAUDIA ROZALIA SWIECA, aged 30, of Alchester Court, Towcester, speeding; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £90, six points.
JONATHAN PATRICK McCABE, aged 40, of Station Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.
KAYCEE HUGHES, aged 19, of Kislingbury Road, Bugbrooke, failed to show a valid ticket for a train journey; fined £20, compensation of £3.60, costs £85.
JAMES ROBERT CHAMBERLIN, aged 43, of Grenadier Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
KEVIN PICKERING, aged 63, of Sorrel Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £128, surcharge £51, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
ION STRATICUC, Margaret Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.
EMILY ROSE BLACKER, aged 19, of Church Lane, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £90, disqualified for 14 days.
■ These cases were heard on September 23
NATHAN DOVE, aged 41, of Huntsmead, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £85.
