■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 29

CHIDUBEM KENNETH JUNIOR EBIRIM, aged 33, of no fixed abode, assault by beating; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge to fund victim services £154.

KYLE AARRON MOUNTFORD, aged 24, of Desdemona Way, Brackley, failed to comply with a community order; 107 hours unpaid work, Crown Prosecution Service costs £60.

COLUM SHAY WARD, aged 25, of Mounts Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80, costs £60.

GEORGIA ANDREASSON, aged 19, of Crowthorpe Road, Northampton, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited cardboard, plastics and a green carrier bag containing waste; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £150.

NICK HALSEY, aged 25, of Lea Road, Northampton, two counts of drug driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

HAYDN-OLIVER HANCOCK, aged 25, of Brockhall Road, Flore, drug driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

REBECCA ROBERTS, aged 39, of no fixed abode, stole a bottle of wine from M&S; conditionally discharged for 12 months.

MD MIAH, aged 33, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

IULIA-LARISA PITGIGOI, aged 23, of Spelhoe Street, Northampton, stole clothing and other items value £523.60 from Primark Stores; community order; surcharge £114, costs £85.

CONNOR NEWTON, aged 24, of Barnwell Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £44, surcharge £18, costs £85, six points.

MILES CAPELL, aged 18, of South Oval, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, surcharge £114, costs £50.

LUKE SCARLEY, aged 30, of Bridge Street, Northampton, two counts of stealing goods to the value of £44.84 and £12.96 from Home Bargains; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £44.84, surcharge £154, costs £85.

DAVID BARNES, aged 56, of no fixed abode, burglary with intent to steal; eight weeks in prison, compensation £60, surcharge £154.

GHEORGHE COSTACHE, aged 43, of Stanley Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £350, eight points.

LISA McDONALD, aged 40, of 44a Hinton Road, Northampton, stole food value of £36.25 from Tesco; 29 weeks in prison, compensation £36.25.

JORDAN ALDRIDGE, aged 22, of Windsor Close, Daventry, criminal damage; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on August 30

MICHAEL DICKENS, aged 50, of Gillsway, Northampton, four counts of criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £600, surcharge £22.

NEIL JAMES HAZELL, aged 37, of Teasel Close, Upton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop when required to do so by police, failed to stop after an accident; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £500, disqualified for 43 months.

JACK LACEY, aged 25, of Campbell Street, Northampton, stole items to the value of £74 from Marks & Spencer; community order with drug rehabilitation requirement, compensation of £74.

ANDREA CAROLINE FENOULHET, aged 47, of The Crescent, Hackleton, drink-driving; fined £162, surcharge £65, costs £500, disqualified for 20 months.

IAN SPRING, aged 56, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, stole goods from Tesco to the value of £70.90; 11 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £70.90, costs £85.

RYAN HUTCHINGS, aged 30, of Drovers Walk, Northampton, on August 13, 2023, stole chilled meats, cheese and confectionery from Co-op, on August 6 stole chilled meats to the value of £118.80 from Co Op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £168.80.

DANIEL PRECIOSA, aged 33, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, four counts of aggravated assaults on police officers by beating, common assault, failed to provide a specimen of breath;10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation £500, disqualified for 40 months.

DANIEL PRECIOSA, aged 33, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; disqualified for six months.

DANIEL PRECIOSA, aged 33, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, criminal damage; ten weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £1,000.

MARIUS PUSCASU, aged 43, of Stourhead Drive, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 16 weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

■ These cases were heard on August 31

JACK MICHAEL BEDDOE, aged 23, of Alsace Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

WARREN WHITTAKER, aged 44, of Northolme Court, Northampton, committed an offence while serving a suspended sentence; fined £120.00.

PAUL ANTHONY HARRIS, aged 54, of Northampton Road, Blisworth, no insurance; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £350, disqualified for six months.

MARTIN PAUL HOLDEN, aged 52, c/o Farm Close Road, Wootton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £807, surcharge £323, costs £350, disqualified for six months.

JUDE WILLIAMS, aged 19, of 69 South Holme Court, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

CHARLIE LYON, aged 21, of Magpie Road, Towcester, sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; fined £269, compensation £100, surcharge: £108, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER LOWE, aged 39, of Walkers Way, Roade, drink driving; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 26 months.

ABDULLAH SAID, aged 23, of Harefield Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85.

BOGDAN IONESCU, aged 35, of Brook Street, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, common assault of a police officer, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, possession of cannabis; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £80, compensation £275.

PIOTR GARGOL, aged 49, of no fixed abode; stole food items of a value unknown from Tesco, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; four months in prison, fined £85, surcharge £154, costs £85.

ANDREW GRIFFIN, aged 30, of no fixed abode, eight counts of stealing goods total value unknown from Home Bargains and Wilko between June 1 and August 14, 2023; 32 weeks in prison, compensation: £542.94, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on September 1

AZIZULLAH FAIZI, aged 24, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

MOHAMMED AHMED SHEIKH MUMIN, aged 48, of Woodside Way, Northampton, stole four cans of beer from Booze City; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ANDREW CASH, aged 40, of Limehurst Square, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £60, costs £60.

SOPHIE ANN DALLEY, aged 31, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90.

VASILE DOREL DAMIAN, aged 36, of Primrose Hill, Daventry, speeding; fined £646, surcharge £258, costs £90, six points.

ALDO CHRISTOPHER GALLONE, aged 54, of Main Street, Watford, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £266, surcharge £106, costs £90, six points.

ARKADIUSZ GESIARZ, aged 41, of Holly Road, Northampton, used an unregistered electric scooter otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £90, six points.

LEE McDONALD, aged 37, of St Matthews Parade, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48.

DANIEL IRENEUSZ DELUGA, aged 32, of Ashbrow Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, five points.

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 53, of Holly Road, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order by being drunk or consuming alcohol in a public place; eight weeks in prison suspended for six months.

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 43, of Baronson Gardens, Northampton, breached criminal behaviour order by being intoxicated in a public place and seen in a prohibited location; 18 weeks in prison suspended for six months.

■ These cases were heard on September 2

CHASE TALBOT, aged 35, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, six counts of stealing goods including detergent pods, fragrances, steak and vodka from Tesco between July 10 and September 1, 2023, 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £416.70.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.