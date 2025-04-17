Speeding drivers in Northamptonshire head to magistrates court for sentencing

A Northampton motorist lost his licence after being caught speeding on the M1 FOUR TIMES in lass than two weeks.

According to court documents, Vlad Ungur admitted being behind the wheel of an Audi A4 which was clocked travelling at more than 60mph while a 50mph temporary speed restriction was in force on the stretch of 'smart' motorway between junctions 16 and 19.

Cameras used to calculate the average speed of vehicles registered the 29-year-old's vehicle travelling at between 60mph and 62mph on four occasions in the early hours of the morning on August 13, August 18, August 20 and August 26, 2024.

Magistrates fined Ungar, of Birchfield Road East, £40 for each offence at a hearing on April 9 and ordered him to pay £110 contribution to prosecution costs plus a £64 surcharge to fund victim services. His licence was endorsed with three points for each offence, resulting in a 'totting up' ban — six months for accumulating 12 points within a three-year period.