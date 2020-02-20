Council fears rogue traders could be cashing in on Northamptonshire storm damage

Trading Standards issues warning over cold callers promising a quick fix

Homeowners are being warned to watch out for bogus cold callers offering to fix storm damage.

Trading standards issued a warning against bogus tradesman offering to repair storm damage

Roads in Northampton town centre are still closed nearly two weeks after Storm Ciara's 70mph winds ripped off part of the roof at Sol Central.

And Rushden Lakes' Leisure Terrace also remains shut after damage to buildings.

Local builders are inundated with calls from residents needing walls, fences and chimneys fixing.

And Northamptonshire's trading standards team are warning residents could be targeted by rogue traders offering to do work quickly or advising that unnecessary work needs doing urgently.

County council cabinet member Cllr Jason Smithers said: “We are encouraging homeowners to be on their guard against less reputable traders who may take advantage of any storm damage and try to convince homeowners to pay for unnecessary or over-priced repair work.

Storm Ciara caused damage to fences and chimneys in Northamptonshire

“If people are concerned about a caller at the door or suspect that rogue doorstep traders or distraction burglars are operating in their community, they should contact the dedicated Doorstep crime Action Network (DAN) by calling 0345 2307702.”

Trading Standards' advice is not to buy goods or services from a doorstep caller, even if they claim that the work needs doing immediately.

Those who suffered damage as a result of Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis last weekend should first check with their insurance company to see if they are covered for repairs.

People who rent their property should contact their landlord and their contents insurance company. Most insurance companies will appoint their own trades people to carry out the work.

Roads around Sol Central are still closed on safety grounds

Those who are not covered by insurance can find reliable traders through the Trading Standards approved trader scheme called Buy With Confidence.

Trading Standards, in partnership with Northamptonshire Police, also provide No Cold Calling stickers which are available by calling the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 2231133.