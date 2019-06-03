Corby, Kettering and Wellingborough motorists charged with drink-driving

Five charges were brought in the first two days of a month-long campaign to tackle drink and drug-driving in Northamptonshire.

Police are naming anyone charged with the offences in June after a similar campaign over Christmas last year.

Five people have been charged in the campaign's opening two days.

On Saturday, June 1, the following drivers were charged:

Leon Hines, 26, of Bath Road in Kettering, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 17.

Troy Johnston, 27, of Berrymoor Road, Wellingborough, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on July 4.

Konstantin Sotirov, 43, of Epsom Walk, Corby, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 20.

On Sunday, June 2, the following drivers were charged:

Benjamin Cox, 19, of Weavers Road, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 20.

Anthony Mears, 49, Of Old Stratford, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on June 20.

In addition one driver was arrested in Kettering for failing a roadside drug test, pending the results of a blood test.

To report suspected drink or drug-driving call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or dial 101. In an emergency, call 999.