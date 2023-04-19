Complaint against Northamptonshire's police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold is thrown out
Complainant was unhappy with the way Mr Mold had responded to concern about policing in their area last November
A complaint from a member of the public made against Northamptonshire’s police, fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold has been thrown out.
The complainant said they were unhappy with the way Mr Mold had responded to concern about policing in their area last November.
The person, who is not named in official papers, alleged they had been treated unfairly and that the way they were responded to “did not reflect [Mr Mold’s] responsibility to secure an efficient and effective police force”. But a panel made up largely of Northamptonshire councillors found in Mr Mold’s favour.
The Northamptonshire police, fire and crime panel complaints sub-committee found Mr Mold “appeared to have made a considered and reasonable response” to the complainant’s concerns. It found Mr Mold had treated the complainant fairly and that no further action needed to be taken in relation to their concerns.
The sub-committee heard the allegation in a private meeting in January. The resolution was published online with papers ahead of Northamptonshire’s police, fire and crime panel meeting due to be held on Thursday.
The sub-committee’s members include West Northamptonshire councillors Adam Brown, Ken Pritchard and Winston Strachan and North Northamptonshire councillor Dorothy Maxwell. Independent members Anita Shields and Pauline Woodhouse also sit on it.