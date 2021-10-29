Detectives from Northamptonshire Police Operation Crooked team are braced for their busiest time of the year as burglars attempt to cash in on extra hours of darkness as winter sets in on Sunday (October 31).

Detective Sergeant Terry Rush from Northamptonshire Police’s Burglary Team, admitted: “Darkness really is a burglar’s best friend and every year we see a spike in the number of burglaries committed during the winter months.

“Most burglars look for a soft target – homes without lights on that look unoccupied or homes which look insecure and easy to break into.

Clocks go back one hour on October 31

“By leaving a light on while you’re out, especially using a timer, you really will reduce your chances of being burgled.

"Similarly, we’d advise people to always keep their windows and doors locked and to not leave valuable items in view of anyone who may be looking for easy-pickings. Please don’t leave keys within easy reach either.

“We also recognise the huge benefits technology now has in terms of home security with things such as alarms, video doorbells and other remote monitored security cameras really helping us out in terms of investigating and preventing burglaries.

“Operation Crooked aims to make Northamptonshire a hostile environment for burglars and we hope that the public follow our advice and help us to make sure that there are no easy pickings for burglars in this county.”