Clash involving five teens, one adult and baseball bats on Daventry estate

Police are investing the incident in Daventry
Police hunting kids aged 14-18 after damage to car

Police are investigating a street clash between two groups of teenagers and one adult which finished with a car being damaged.

The incident happened in Tennyson Road

The incident, which officers also believe involved baseball bats, happened in a residential area of Daventry.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Between 4pm and 5pm on Saturday January 25, there was an altercation in Tennyson Road between two groups of teenagers and a man, believed to be involving baseball bats and resulting in a car being damaged.

"Those involved are described as three boys aged between 16-18, wearing tracksuit bottoms, all of slim to average build; an older man in his 40s or 50s; and two girls aged between 14-16 wearing tracksuit bottoms and T-shirts.

"We would ask witnesses or anyone with information to call us on 101 quoting incident number: 2000047783 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111."