Child sex offender jailed after befriending Northamptonshire teenager via online gaming platform

A 36-year-old man has been jailed for child sex offences in Northamptonshire in 2019.

Andrew Stratford, who also goes by Andrew Summers, now of Woodhead Road Huddersfield, befriended a teenage girl on a gaming platform.

Their contact began with conversations about the game but Stratford began sending explicit messages and asking for photos and videos before abusing her.

Andrew Stratford has been jailed at Northampton Crown Court for three counts of sexual activity with a teenage girl he befriended on a gaming platform.

Stratford was charged with three counts of sexual activity with a child and three of possessing indecent images.

He was sentenced to seven years, eight months at Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday (October 11).

Lead investigator, Detective Sergeant Colin Bowers, said: “Stratford used this girl’s interest in the game to get close to her.

“The young girl in this case has shown real bravery throughout this investigation.

