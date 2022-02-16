Thief steals doorbell during Northamptonshire village break-in
Detectives want to speak to man they believe may have information about the burglary
A thief stole a doorbell and other items from inside a home in a Northamptonshire village.
Security cameras inside the property in Station Road, Long Buckby caught images of the thief.
Detectives have now released an image of a man they believe may have information about the burglary on January 28.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Between 11.15am and noon, a DeWalt 54v table saw, a pin gun and a Ring doorbell were all stolen during a break-in.
"Officers believe the man in this image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 using incident number 22000055592 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111