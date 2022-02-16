A thief stole a doorbell and other items from inside a home in a Northamptonshire village.

Security cameras inside the property in Station Road, Long Buckby caught images of the thief.

Detectives have now released an image of a man they believe may have information about the burglary on January 28.

Sign up to our daily Daventry Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to identify this man spotted inside a Long Buckby property during a theft last month

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Between 11.15am and noon, a DeWalt 54v table saw, a pin gun and a Ring doorbell were all stolen during a break-in.

"Officers believe the man in this image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch."