Charities and police in Northamptonshire are joining forces to host a Facebook Live Q&A session tackling women’s safety.

Christine Morgan, CEO of Eve – an organisation with a mission to end domestic violence and abuse — and Fiona Campbell from Voice for Victims and Witnesses will join Superintendent Sarah Johnson answering questions and offering helpful advice from 7pm on Tuesday (December 7).

Supt Johnson said: “Our live Facebook Q&As have been popular with the local community because they’re unscripted.

Supt Johnson hosts Tuesday's Facebook Q&A tackling safety for women in the county

"People can pose questions live so we don’t know what's coming and we think that brings a level of authenticity to the process.

“Women’s safety is something I am really passionate about and I am honoured to be joined by Christine and Fiona for this session.

"Between all three of us, we will be able to answer questions across a broad range of topics relating to women’s safety.”

Topics are likely to range from what initiatives are taking place across the county to respond to concerns regarding women’s safety in and outside of the home, to how a concerned friend can support someone who they believe is suffering from domestic abuse.

Tuesday's session is part of 16 Days of Activism which has seen organisations across Northamptonshire take a stand against gender-based abuse.