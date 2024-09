CCTV image released after public order incident in Daventry town centre

Police would like to speak to the man pictured.

A CCTV image has been released of a man police want to speak to after a public order incident in Daventry town centre.

The incident happened in Daventry’s Bowen Square on Sunday, July 28, at about 8pm, according to police.

Officers have today (Thursday September 5) released an image of a man they want to speak to.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Daventry Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man in the image could assist police with their enquiries so he, or anyone who recognises him, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000448679.