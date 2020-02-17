CCTV image clue in police investigations into Northampton assault

Officers appeal for information following 4am attack in Semilong

Police have issued CCTV images of a group of men they want to speak to following an assault in the early hours of the morning in Northampton.

CCTV images of the men police want to speak to

The attack took place in the Semilong Road area at about 4am on Tuesday, January 21.

Officers investigating the incident believe these men may have information which could assist with their enquiries and are appealing for them – or anyone who may recognise the men – to get in touch.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 20000037965.