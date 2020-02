Police issue appeal following Poppyfields Way burglary

Police have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to after jewellery and cash was stolen from a house in Brackley.

Police issued CCTV pictures of this man following the break-in

Detectives say the thief smashed the rear door of the property in Poppyfields Way between 10am and 10.30am on Wednesday, February 5.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We would like the man or anyone who recognises him to call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000069577."