CCTV clue to Northamptonshire Police finding farm raider

Police hope this CCTV image will help them find a burglar who took tools and machinery from a Northamptonshire farm.

An angle grinder was used to break into the farm outbuilding in Welford Road, Chapel Brampton, at just after midnight on December 10.

Northamptonshire Police are not sure if the farm raider captured on CCTV was alone but the thief or thieves made off in a vehicle after taking a number of tools and machinery.

Police want to identify the man in the image and are asking anyone with information to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 19000659208.