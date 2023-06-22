A CCTV image has been released of a man police would like to talk to after an incident in a Northamptonshire village, which led to an aggravated burglary charge.

Detectives believe the man pictured may have information which could assist with their investigation into the incident at a residential address in Flore during the early hours of Saturday, June 10. He may have links to the South Yorkshire area.

A 50-year-old man from Sheffield has been charged with aggravated burglary in connection with this investigation. He was remanded in custody until Thursday, July 27, when he is due to appear before Northampton Crown Court.

Northamptonshire Police believe the man pictured could assist with their investigation.

Police are urging anyone who recognises the man pictured to get in touch “as a matter of urgency”.