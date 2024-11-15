CCTV appeal after more than £600 of goods stolen from Northamptonshire Tesco

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 15th Nov 2024, 13:33 GMT
Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.
Police would like to speak to the woman in the image.
A CCTV appeal has been released after more than £600 worth of goods were stolen from a Northamptonshire Tesco.

The incident happened inside the New Street, Daventry supermarket on Friday, October 4, between 1.10pm and 1.30pm.

Police say more than £600 worth of goods were stolen and that the woman in the image could assist police with their enquiries.

The woman in the image or anyone who recognises her, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000600690

News you can trust since 1869
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice