Cash machine stolen after ram-raid at Co-op in Woodford Halse

Burglars stole a cash machine from the Co-op in Woodford Halse after ramming through the window in the early hours of yesterday morning (Tuesday, April 24).

After gaining entry to the store on Phipps Road by ramming the barrier and store window, the offenders removed the cash machine and loaded it into another vehicle before making off at around 3am.

A spokesman for The Midcounties Co-operative said: “An incident took place at the Woodford Halse store in the early hours of Tuesday, April 24.

"We are helping the police with their investigations.”

Officers are appealing for information and anyone who witnessed the burglary, or who may have seen any vehicles in the area prior to or following the incident, are asked to contact police.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to the male driver of a small white van, with ladders on the roof, that was seen in the area as he may be a potential witness.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference 18000184146.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.