'Carry on and we'll crush your car', final warning for Northamptonshire's nuisance drivers

Nuisance drivers have been given a final warning their vehicles will be crushed if they carry on causing trouble.

Northamptonshire Police seized three cars and slapped more than 50 anti-social behaviour notices on owners in eight hotspots during a month-long crackdown.

Those notices carry stern warnings that vehicles will be seized and could be sent to the scrapyard next time they cause trouble.

This pile of metal is a number of motorbikes seized under anti-social behaviour laws

Chief Inspector Pete Basham, who led the month of action, said: “At the start of September we made it clear that we’d be using all available powers to stop people who think they can ride or drive in a way that is harmful to their community.

"Our use of these Section 59 warnings and three cars being seized shows we’re doing exactly that.

“Anyone given one of these warnings should have no doubt that if we find them causing a nuisance again with that vehicle it will be seized.

"They will have to pay to get it back and in some circumstances, such as if it’s found to be used in crime or without tax or insurance, we can and will have it crushed.”

Chief Constable Nick Adderley made tackling anti-social behaviour a matter of priority and policing teams spent September focusing on top issues identified by residents.

In total, 56 warnings were given out to riders and drivers under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

This means these vehicle owners are on a one-strike warning, as if they are found to be using their vehicle inconsiderately or carelessly, or in a manner likely to cause alarm, distress or annoyance to others again, officers have the power to seize and remove it under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

Further results from the month’s activity included officers dealing with a range of traffic offences, gathering vital intelligence about ASB from residents, and giving advice to 63 e-scooter riders.

CI Basham said: “We’re focusing on ASB in all its forms because we understand the harm it does to people’s quality of life, and it’s not right that the actions of an inconsiderate few impact on the many.

“Our officers are working hard to ensure all reports of ASB are dealt with effectively, either by us or the relevant partner agencies. If ASB is affecting you, please don’t suffer alone – report it and we will do all we can to help and take action, and if it’s not a police matter, you’ll be put in touch with the right agency to deal with the issue and support you.”