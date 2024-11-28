Magistrates dealt with these cases involving offenders from Northampton, Daventry and Towcester

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 15

PAUL MOSS, aged 33, of Perry Street, Northampton, assault by beating, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, possession of cannabis; eight months in prison, compensation of £50, prosecution costs £170.

AMY FOWOSON, aged 21, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving of a Voi electric scooter; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £500, disqualified for two years.

JAKE POOLE, aged 30, of Jenkinson Road, Towcester, possession of cocaine, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 125 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 24 months, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £85.

MITCHELL TIGHE, aged 33, of Hedgeway, Northampton, intentional strangulation, assault by beating; 12 months in prison suspended for 18 months, order to abstain from alcohol or 120 days, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187, costs £350.

ADAM TATE, aged 25, of Castle Street, Northampton, possession of knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, assault by beating of a police officer; one month in prison suspended for 18 months, order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £187.

MEASHAC McKENZIE, aged 31, of School Lane, Grange Park, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; nine months in prison suspended for 18 months, 140 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,200, surcharge £187.

DANNY MAINS, aged 23, of Bidders Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 37 months in prison, six points.

■ This case was heard on November 16

PAUL WILCOX, aged 37, of no fixed abode, assault by beating of a police officer, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £40.

■ These cases were heard on November 18

ALEXANDRU CURT, aged 24, of Perry Street, Northampton, stole health products to the value of £297.86 from Boots, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £200, six points, costs £85.

SHANE REEVES, aged 47, of Freehold Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER ALDRIDGE, aged 56, co Percival Close, Northampton, possession of knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place; community order, costs £85.

KLIVE ROBERTS, aged 34, of Pinewood Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £1,038, 150 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 12 months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

GHEORGHE STOICA, aged 47, of Old Barn Court, Northampton, drunk and disorderly, fined £166, costs £85.

ALEXANDRU ISCIUC, aged 23, of Priory House, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £700, surcharge £114, costs £85, , disqualified for 24 months..

GEORGE ABRAHAM, aged 27,of Northcote Street, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £85. disqualified for 20 months.

STEPHEN SEPPIE MUTINYU, aged 44, of Cowley Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £400, six points.

ADEBOLA ABIMBOLA AHMED, aged 53, of Brunel Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £90, three points.

MICHELLE DENISE BETTS, aged 58, of Windrush Road, Northampton, spending; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, six points.

DAVINIA GRAVES, aged 42, of Mounts Lane, Daventry, speeding; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £90, six points.

JAFAR AHMED HASSAN, aged 19, of Upper Mounts, Northampton, drove a motorcycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

FAHIM MAMOZAI, aged 19, of Hood Street, Northampton, drove a motorcycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, without wearing protective headgear; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

