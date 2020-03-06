Caravans seized in Northamptonshire were stolen in Germany

Police puzzled as vehicles turn up near Silverstone... 500 miles away from scene of crime

Police were left scratching their heads on how to say 'auf wiedersehen' to two stolen caravans seized in Northamptonshire after discovering they were nicked in GERMANY.

Police seize one of the two caravans last month

Officers have been trying to track down where the caravans had come from after they were recovered from woodland near the Silverstone circuit a month ago.

And this week they got word that they were on a German police list of stolen property, more 500 miles away.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A stolen van and two caravans were seized from Hazelborough Forest, near Silverstone, on February 7.

"Enquiries led us to trace these caravans back to their rightful owners in Germany and the police there are now investigating."