Byfield family's heartbreaking plea: 'Help us find murderer who tortured our cat'

New mum Sausage was still nursing her kittens.

The female cat - Sausage - had three kittens she was still feeding before she was targeted and tortured to death in Jubilee Close.

She was discovered outside the family's home in the early hours of Friday morning.

A witness then saw a man shoot their other cat the next day.

"Whoever did this is an absolute psycho," said the man, who did not wish to be identified.

"One of my cats was brutally murdered and our other cat was also targeted, but he was caught in the act."

The pictures are too graphic to reveal to Daventry Express readers.

The man said: "My neighbour knocked on the door frantically at 6.30am on Friday to tell me my cat had be murdered outside my house. My daughter looked out her bedroom and saw the scene and is upset and scared it’s going to happen to the rest of them."

He said his whole family feel frightened and unsafe in their own home.

"Later on the same day, we saw a man trying to shoot our other cat," he added.

The incient has been reported to Northamptonshire Police and the RSPCA.

The distraught animal lover said: "We are absolutely disgusted that the only charge they will get for murdering my pet is criminal damage.

"If nobody does anything, I will privately pay somebody to investigate and look my cat over for DNA.

"There's a reward for anyone who knows anytthing to help catch this murderer."

The man is described as a white male, 5 foot six/seven wearing black baggy clothing, dark eyebrows and eyes, and had a red and white face balaclava. He was wearing black trainers.

If you have any information, please contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 Incident number 21000414504 or [email protected], who will pass on any messages to the owners.