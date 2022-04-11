Bribery, fraud and money laundering investigation into union employee leads to Northamptonshire raid

Police raided an address in Northamptonshire as part of investigations into allegations of bribery, fraud and money laundering by a trade union employee.

Warrants were executed at a number of locations on Wednesday (April 6) including the London head office of the Unite union.

Union officials later confirmed that Unite’s Northamptonshire office in Moulton Park was not among the addresses visited.

A spokesperson for South Wales Police, which led the operation, declined to give exact locations of the raid for fear of jeopardising its ongoing investigations.

The force issued a statement confirming: “Officers executed warrants as part of an investigation into allegations of bribery, fraud and money laundering.

“Warrants were executed at addresses in the South Wales, Metropolitan, Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales, Dyfed Powys and Northamptonshire Police force areas.

“The joint investigation with Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs is continuing and a number of suspects will be interviewed in due course.”

According to Sky News, two police vans and a number of other unmarked police vehicles were involved in a raid at the London office of the Labour-affiliated trade union.

Up to 20 officers are believed to have attended the employee’s office and left the building with boxes of files, papers and a computer,