Boy kicked in the shin as child attempted to steal scooter from him at Daventry park

A boy was kicked in the shin as a child attempted to steal his scooter from him at a Daventry park.

The incident happened in New Street Recreation Ground/Daventry Skatepark on Saturday June 27 between 3.10pm and 4pm.

Police say an older boy approached the youngster as he played with friends at the skate park and attempted to take his scooter from him.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The young boy refused to let it go and the offender kicked him in the shin before the victim’s mum shouted at him and he ran off into the park.

The incident happened at Daventry Skatepark.

“We only have a very brief description of the offender, who was white and aged 12-13 years old. He was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and black/grey trainers.”