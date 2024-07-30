Boy kicked in the shin as child attempted to steal scooter from him at Daventry park
The incident happened in New Street Recreation Ground/Daventry Skatepark on Saturday June 27 between 3.10pm and 4pm.
Police say an older boy approached the youngster as he played with friends at the skate park and attempted to take his scooter from him.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The young boy refused to let it go and the offender kicked him in the shin before the victim’s mum shouted at him and he ran off into the park.
“We only have a very brief description of the offender, who was white and aged 12-13 years old. He was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and black/grey trainers.”
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 24000447019.