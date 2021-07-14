Boy, 15, breaks arm in Daventry bike crash after being chased by speeding car

Detectives are hunting a callous Ford Focus driver who fled following a crash which left a Northamptonshire schoolboy with a broken wrist.

Police say the 15-year-old was riding a bike when he was spooked by the car following him closely at speed.

He clipped a kerb as he tried to escape and had to be treated in hospital for a broken wrist and thumb, and injuries to his face, shoulder, elbows and knees.

The 15-year-old was followed along Adrmirals Way from the Trafalgar Way roundabout

According to officers' reports, the driver pulled alongside the stricken teenager and smiled at him before racing away.

Northamptonshire Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen the cyclist or the vehicle in Daventry on Saturday July 3 to come forward.

A spokesman said: "The boy was riding north along Admirals Way when, as he crossed the roundabout with Trafalgar Way, a black Ford Focus approached at speed.

"It turned left into Admirals Way behind him and deliberately drove right up behind the boy, coming within touching distance of his bike’s rear wheel as he followed him along the road.

A Ford Focus followed the teenager into Hood Road before his bike crashed

"In an attempt to get away, the boy turned onto Hood Road, but the vehicle followed him.

"As he tried to ride away, the cyclist clipped a kerb and fell from his bike, breaking his wrist and thumb and causing several injuries.

"As the boy fell, the driver of the car stopped and then smiled at him before driving away at speed.

"If anyone saw any of the incident, has information which may help our investigation, relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, please call 101 using incident number 21000379428."

Police say the was a male with short, messy hair and wore a black hooded top and sunglasses.