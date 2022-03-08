Detectives are hunting a callous gang of rogue traders who targeted an elderly Northampton couple in one of the biggest frauds of its kind in Northampton.

Police say three men claiming to be from a company called Tudor Roofing and Guttering cold-called the couple claiming their roof needed fixing.

It later turned out they had broken the roof themselves to make it look like the work was needed.

Police are urging people to beware rogue traders calling unannounced after a Northampton couple were scammed out of £100,000. (File picture using posed models).

Officers say the workers gave their victims a professional-looking certificate of guarantee to convince them to part with £100,000 of their cash.

Fraud Protect Officer PC Neil MacKenzie of the Economic Crime Unit admitted: “Cold callers like these target the most vulnerable members of our communities.

“Please be vigilant in your neighbourhood for potential rogue traders operating and encourage elderly or vulnerable relatives to call you should any tradesman insist work needs to be carried out or are demanding money.

"Do not agree to any work at the door. If you suspect your home does need work then contact and research potential traders to come out and do the job for you.

“If you or someone you know finds themselves in such a situation and have any doubts, please call the police."

Northamptonshire Police last week revealed county residents handed over just under £14,000 to rogue traders just in the first two months of 2022.

Most incidents involved bogus offers of driveway and gutter cleaning services from cold callers who then forcefully attempt to persuade residents to pay more to have extra work carried out.

One scammer charged an elderly resident £1,800 for just 30 minutes work — and then demanded £1,900 more.

Alert bank staff foiled the con by refusing the victim's second withdrawal and calling the police under the banking protocol.

In another incident, a resident handed over £1,300 to cold callers after being told her chimney and roof were unsafe — again after breaking items to make it look like work was needed.

They returned asking for £1,500 for more work but this time the woman’s son report them to the police.

■ How to spot a doorstep scam:

• Someone knocks on your door that you weren’t expecting warning about a problem with your roof or driveway that needs fixing without delay

• You’re asked to make a payment up front before work is carried out

• You’re convinced to go to your bank and withdraw cash while they set up

• Extra problems are identified which needs more money

■ Always remember:

• Never disclose your PIN or let anyone persuade you to hand over your bank card, financial information or withdraw cash

• Don’t feel pressured. Take time to think about it and talk to someone you trust

• Only let someone in if you’re expecting them or they’re a trusted friend, family member or professional. Don’t feel embarrassed about turning someone away

• Check their credentials — a genuine person won’t mind. Phone their company but look up the number rather use one they give you

• Don’t be embarrassed to say ‘no’ or ask them to leave and always get different quotes