BMW driver yelled abuse at woman in Northampton town centre road rage incident

Police hunt man who chased down motorist during rush hour on Valentine's Day

Police are hunting for the driver of a navy blue BMW who chased and yelled abuse at woman motorist in a Valentine's Day road rage incident in Northampton.

Black Lion Hill in Northampton

The victim's silver Vauxhall Corsa was heading towards Castle Station from the Carlsberg roundabout during the evening rush hour when she was cut up by the BMW.

Police say the man driving the BMW then stopped in front of the Corsa, got out of his car and shouted abuse at the woman before speeding off.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The incident happened on Friday, February 14, between 5.15pm and 5.30pm in Black Lion Hill.

"The suspect is described as a white man, aged 35-48, with short dark, balding hair, of slim build and wearing blue jeans and a jacket.

The victim's route took her from the Carlsberg roundabout to Black Lion Hill

"If anyone saw the incident or has information please contact us on 101 quoting incident number 20000089160."