Fraud squad officers at Northamptonshire Police are warning Black Friday shoppers to beware of online bargains.

New figures from Action Fraud, the national reporting centre for fraud and cyber-crime, revealed victims of internet shopping scams cost people on average £1,000 EACH in the run-up to Christmas, ranging from one shopper losing more than £150 trying to purchase a mobile phone on social media to another being duped out of £7,000 buying a campervan.

So far this year, 727 Northamptonshire residents have reported losses adding up to £358,761 through online shopping-related scams. PC Neil MacKenzie warned: “Fraudsters and online criminals are relentless and will stop at absolutely nothing, giving no thought as to whether you and your family are left without presents at Christmas time.

Northamptonshire Police revealed online shopping scams have netted more than £350,000 from people in the county already during 2022

“More and more people are taking advantage of the ease and convenience of online shopping and it’s a great way to compare prices, find bargains and save money. But there are specific risks related to buying products and services online.

“In the first 10 months of this year, we’ve seen 727 county residents lose money to online criminals. And with the seasonal sales in full swing, no-one can afford to pay for a fraudster’s Christmas.

“So, whether you’re after festive items or everyday bargains, please take a look at our handy guide to help make your online shopping experience safer not just at this time of year but secure all year round.”

Reported shopping scams rose by 34 per cent immediately after Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year, according to Barclays Bank data. And research from the bank shows that almost nine in 10 Britons will rely on Black Friday — which falls on November 25 this year — to do some or all of their Christmas shopping this year.

How to be wary of online shopping scams

• Avoid clicking on sponsored links or adverts in search results

• Check web addresses carefully to ensure you visit the genuine site

• Do not rely entirely on product or online store reviews, these could be faked

• Avoid social media posts offering vouchers, coupons and discounts unless verified

• Use a different strong password for each account and set up two-step verification

• A great way of making a strong password is by combining three random words

• Never share account passwords with ANYONE no matter who they claim to be

• Consider using a reputable password manager for multiple accounts

• Minimise personal information you give when setting-up store accounts

• Use credit cards or trusted payment provider for online purchase

• NEVER accept requests to pay by bank transfer, vouchers, or PayPal Friends & Family

• Always remember to sign out of online shopping accounts

• Close old or dormant online accounts that you no longer use

For more advice, click ncsc.gov.uk/guidance/shopping-online-securely. It’s also important to report all fraud-related incidents to Action Fraud to help build a national picture and help prevent others falling victim to scams.