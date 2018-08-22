Bank card and vehicle stolen from Woodford Halse home in alleged burglary

Various items from a Woodford Halse home are believed to have been stolen in an alleged burglary including bank cards and a vehicle.

Northamptonshire Police has released CCTV images of a man they think can assist the investigation and is urging him to make contact.

The alleged burglary happened between 11pm on Sunday, July 29 and 3am on Monday, July 30 at a house in Laburnum Close, Woodford Halse.

Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.