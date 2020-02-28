Badges stolen from Mercedes cars parked overnight in Northampton street

According to one of the victims, it will cost £86 to replace the crest

Two badges have been stolen from separate Mercedes cars parked close together in Northampton.

One resident woke up this morning to find the badge on her car had been removed.

Neighbours on an Abington road woke up this morning (February 28) to find their badges were missing.

One resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, has since been to a Mercedes garage where she was told it would cost her £86 to replace the stolen badge.

She said: “We have two young kids so it’s just really annoying that we’re going to have to fork out to replace the badge.

“Mercedes also said they are after the radar behind the badge, but not all cars have radars. They just twist the badge off and toss it away.

“That’s why it’s so annoying because it will just be in a ditch somewhere.

“My husband noticed my neighbour’s car had been done when he left for work at around 5am, but didn’t notice ours. I noticed that when I did the school run.”

In addition to hers and her neighbour’s, the resident believes three other Mercedes badges have been stolen from cars she has seen parked in the Abington area.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed reports of two thefts.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Both of these offences took place on Thursby Road between 6pm last night and 9am this morning (February 28).

“One of the badges was stolen off a white Mercedes C220 D Sport. The second badge was stolen off a grey Mercedes AMG.”

Anyone who witnessed either of these incidents or has any information about them should contact police on 101.