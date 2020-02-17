'Auctions' underway to recover funds of Northamptonshire socialite who stole £230,000 from dying grandmother

Emily Evans-Schreiber spent her grandmother's stolen money living the high life in America

Auctions are being arranged to reclaim up to £230,000 from a Northamptonshire socialite who stole from her dementia-suffering grandmother to fund her own lavish lifestyle.

Emily Evans-Schreiber spent the money living the high life in America.

Emily Evans-Schreiber was spared jail in January when she was sentenced for using her grandmother Rosina's savings as her personal bank account to indulge in luxury clothes, high-end restaurants and top hotels.

The 38-year-old was handed a two-jail term suspended for 20 months - but Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (February 17) how proceeds of crime proceedings are underway to reclaim the stolen cash.

Evans-Schreiber, of School Lane, Naseby, will next appear in court on May 18 for a proceeds and crime hearing - to give time for "auctions" to take place to recover some of the funds.

The court heard in January how the mum-of-one was "used to a life of luxury" after a spell designing clothes for models Cara and Poppy Delevingne in London.

After she was put in charge of her grandmother's finances to give her responsibility, the 38-year-old stole over £230,000 through bank transfers to fund a fancy lifestyle staying in Beverley Hills hotels.

At the sentencing, barrister Ms Knott told Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane: "It had funded a lavish lifestyle - top end hotels, restaurants, non-surgical cosmetic treatments, high value shopping. She couldn't have afforded it without funds from her grandmother's account."

The court heard from defence barrister Ms Carolina Guiloff that it was "wrong" to say Evans-Schreiber was "a cold and callous woman who had no regard for her grandmother at all.

Sentencing her to a two-year jail term suspended for 20 months, 150 hours of community service and alcohol treatment programme, Judge Crane said that she had taken into account all the mitigating factors, adding: "Do not come to this court again asking for a second chance. That's what you've been given today."