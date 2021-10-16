"Attacks on our democracy and freedoms will not prevail," vows Northamptonshire Chief Constable in wake of MP's death

Chief Constable Nick Adderley vowed to protect Northamptonshire MPs in the wake of Sir David Amess' killing

Northamptonshire police chief Nick Adderley today labelled the death of MP Sir David Amess an attack on democracy and freedom.

And he vowed to protect local MPs so they can continue "their vital work of supporting and representing the people of Northamptonshire."

Home secretary Priti Patel ordered all police forces to carry out an urgent review of their local politicians' security arrangements after Sir David was reportedly stabbed multiple times during a constituency surgery in Southend on Friday (October 15).

The Chief Constable said: "Northamptonshire Police offers its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sir David Amess, killed whilst carrying out his public duty, for the benefit of others.

"Attacks on our democracy and freedoms will not prevail.

"We will be working with local MP’s, to offer support where we can in order that they can continue with their vital work of supporting and representing the people of Northamptonshire."

The review is being conducted as part of Operation Bridger — a nationwide security operation to enhance the safety of MPs that began following the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016.

Party leaders Sir Keir Starmer and Boris Johnson today laid tributes together at the murder scene

Ms Patel said: "We cannot be cowed by any individual or any motivation — people with motives who stop us from functioning to serve our elected democracy.

"We will continue to review and strengthen the measures in place, and rightly so."

County MPs told of their shock and grief after news broke that the long-serving 69-year-old Conservative had died following the attack.

Daventry's Chris Heaton-Harris described Sir David as "brilliant and energetic."

He added " Sir David loved his job, his constituents and constituency and was liked and respected by all in Parliament."

Sir David was first elected in 1983 and represented Southend West since 1997.

He died after being stabbed at Belfairs Methodist Church in nearby Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, during one of his regular Friday face-to-face meetings with constituents.

Police have declared the murder a terrorist incident, potentially linked to Islamist extremism, and two properties in London are being searched.