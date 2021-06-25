Northamptonshire's Chief Constable says "any assault on a police officer is unacceptable" after a string of convictions by local magistrates in the last week.

One man was jailed for three months and two more from Northampton hit with community orders compelling them to carry out unpaid work by the town's magistrates.

Another man from Rushden and one from Bedfordshire also admitted assaults on officers — all dealt with at court appearances within the last week.

Nick Adderley, who has already become the first Chief Constable to arm all his officers with a Taser, said: “Any assault on a police officer is unacceptable and it is right and proper that these men have been taken to court and punished for his actions.

“My officers come to work to fight crime and protect people, and while they place themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis to do this, they deserve to be able to do their jobs free from the fear of violence.

“It’s not just an attack on a uniform, it’s an attack on a person.

"Officer safety is a priority for our Force and Northamptonshire Police will always take action against those who feel it’s OK to assault or harm those who have pledged to protect and serve others.“

Magistrates jailed 34-year-old Thomas Ian Curtis Dilley for 12 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assaulting two police officers and damaging a car window in Brackley on May 10, 2021.

They decided the attack was "unprovoked and of a serious nature."

Dilley, of no fixed abode, was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to each officer.

Kearron Arthurs, aged 29, of no fixed address, admitted two charges of assaulting emergency workers during an incident in Thorn Hill on June 3.

He was sentenced to do 40 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the two officers at Northampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday (June 22).

Steven Vernon Pinhorne, aged 46, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, also admitted assaulting a police officer in May 2020 at a court appearance on June 18.

He was sentenced to a community order with 160 hours unpaid work and to pay £200 compensation.

Scott Inscoe, aged 34, from Highfield Road, Rushden was given a rehabilitation order after admitting assaulting a police officer at the Weekley Wood Criminal Justice Centre, near Kettering, after he had been arrested for drink-driving on May 24.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £100 compensation in addition to an £80 fine and 16-month driving ban for excess alcohol.

Mohammed Shafiq, 34, of Ampthill, Bedfordshire, pleaded guilty to assaulting two Northamptonshire officers at an address in London Road, Kettering, in August 2020.