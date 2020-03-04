Artwork, silverware and 65in TV among £10,000 haul taken from Northamptonshire house while owners slept

Police warning over stolen property after Kislingbury break-in

Art lovers are being warned to be on the lookout for stolen paintings after burglars made off with around £10,000 worth of property from a house in Kislingbury while the owners were asleep upstairs.

Thieves struck at a property in High Street, Kislingbury

Several valuable pieces of artwork were taken including works entitled The Naked Lady, The Blue Boy and Earl of Cork.

Silver heart ashtrays, Spanish goblets, a silver cutlery set, a 65in Samsung curved TV and a large quantity of spirits and wine were all also among the haul.

Detectives are appealing for anybody who may have seen anything suspicious in the area, or may have been offered goods matching the description to come forward.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Between 1am and 4.30am on Sunday, February 23, the offenders forced opened a door and stole in excess of £10,000 worth of property while the occupants slept upstairs.

"We would like to speak to anyone who may have been offered any of these items for sale, or who may have any information regarding this incident. Please call us on 101 quoting reference number 20000103309."